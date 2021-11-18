Average Thanksgiving dinner cost up 14% this year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This year’s average Thanksgiving dinner will cost $53.31 according to a survey from the Michigan Farm Bureau. That’s 14% more than last year.

Inflation and several other factors are driving costs up this year and that includes your thanksgiving dinner. The most important item you may have on your table will be the most expensive, your turkey. One shopper told me she was surprised.

“I was going to buy a turkey and put in my freezer for next summer and it was like really expensive when I was putting it into my cart. I was like oh my gosh it went up a lot,” said shopper Amanda Brock.



Turkey isn’t the only one that’s gone up. So have frozen pie crusts, dinner rolls, cranberries, and other items, they are up more than 5%.



“It’s crazy, it just gets into your pocket. You got to feed your family so it takes away from the presents and things we buy coming up for Christmas,” said shopper Josh Przygocki.



According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, the average cost for Thanksgiving dinner for a family of 10 increased by 14% this year, driving up last year’s average of $46.90 to $53.31 this year.



“Our gas prices are up about 50% from a year ago. We all fully realize the impact of labor shortages and higher wages that are being paid and demanded by employees throughout the country so those all get added on to the cost of those goods when their transported across the country and when they’re manufactured,” said Ernie Birchmeier, Senior Industry Relations Specialist for Michigan Farm Bureau.



Some shoppers say they’ve spent more than $200 on Thanksgiving groceries while others are waiting.

“I hope to find one that’s cheaper, find one that I can put in my freezer,” said

Birchmeier says to make sure you shop around to get the best deals.

“Comparison shopping is important especially as food prices get higher. So take a few extra minutes to look around and see what value you find for your family or your gathering on our Thanksgiving day dinner table,” he said.

The survey was done towards the end of October and Birchmeier says costs for turkey have gone down since then. So right now is a good time to get your turkey.