Hundreds were at Mason Jewett Airport for Aviation Day.

The event lifted off at 7 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. and WLNS was right in the action.

Dozens of planes lined up along the runway and some even offered rides to the public. The event also had food, raffles and helicopters were also onsite.

The event’s organizers said Aviation Day is about coming together as a community to celebrate plans and all things aviation.

The Chapter 55 Experimental Aircraft Association was in attendance collecting donations for the Newbury Scholarship, which will be awarded to two students at Lansing Community College.

Margie Clark, President of the Chapter 55 Experimental Aircraft Association, said she loves seeing the reaction of the next generation of pilots when they take their first flight.

“When they get in that little plane and fly over the lakes – especially because they can look at the bottom of the lake, even though you’re up in the air. It’s the look on their faces when they come back. They just get off, they’re excited. It’s everything you want to see in a kid’s face,” Clark said.

Reporter Kyle Makin even took up one pilot’s offer to ride in a plane, as captured on video.