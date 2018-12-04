Avoid online shopping scams

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved This photo taken April 13, 2014 shows the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington at daybreak. Tuesday, April 15, is the federal tax filing deadline for most Americans. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) -- - Have a holly jolly holiday by avoiding the Grinch who stole identities. The IRS reminds holiday shoppers to protect their tax and financial data from cybercriminals looking to steal sensitive data.

Cybercriminals want to turn stolen data into quick cash by draining financial accounts, charging credit cards, creating new credit accounts or even using stolen identities to file a fraudulent tax return for a refund.

Avoid unprotected Wi-Fi hotspots which allow thieves to view transactions. Shop at familiar online retailers. Generally, sites using the “s” designation in “https” at the start of the URL are secure. Although some thieves can get a security certificate, so the "s" may not always be a safe site. Beware of purchases at unfamiliar sites or clicks on links from pop-up ads.

Thieves send phishing emails by posing as a trusted source, such a financial institution or the IRS. The criminal’s goal is to entice users to open a link or attachment which may take users to a fake website that will steal usernames and passwords. An attachment in the email may download malware that tracks keystrokes.

Taxpayers should use security software to protect against malware that may steal data and viruses that may damage files.

Use strong, long, and unique passwords. Experts suggest a minimum of 10 characters that use a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters while avoiding using a specific word.

The IRS also suggests multi-factor authentication such as needing a security code or sending a text from a financial institution or email provider to a mobile phone. People use this code in addition to usernames and passwords.

Financial records, tax returns or any personally identifiable information on computers should also be encrypted and protected by a strong password.