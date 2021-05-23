Award-winning opera singer moves to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Stephano Andreotti said he’s been singing for as long as he can remember.

“I was singing before I was speaking,” Andreotti said.

He started taking voice lessons at a young age.

“My first voice teacher saw that I had something to push with,” Andreotti said.

His passion for singing took off from there. Andreotti said his passion has taken him all over the world.

“We went to Rome, Porto Potenza, I sung at Costella Ristovski,” Andreotti said.

Throughout his career, he’s won several awards including the overall winner of the 2019 Talent Inc. World Showcase. He beat 500 other competitors for the title.

But right before the pandemic hit, Andreotti was hit with a difficult time.

“I lost my stepfather to COVID. I had ended up in the hospital six days later I was having fainting spells, cause when you’re a singer, the muscles constrict a nerve that could cause fainting,” Andreotti said.

He was living in Florida during the pandemic, but it was time to find a new place to continue his career. So, he had a decision to make.

“We were looking in Pennsylvania. I was even considering North Carolina for a while,” Andreotti said.

He said the decision ended up not being difficult at all.

“It was the easiest choice to come here. The easiest 700 mile drive I’ve ever had to make,” Andreotti said.

After some convincing from his manager and friend, Mike Marriot, Andreotti found himself in none other than Lansing, Michigan.

“This wonderful treasure was kind of right under my nose,” Andreotti said.

Andreotti said he was drawn to Lansing because of its growing art scene.

“The artistic renaissance seems to be happening here. I was watching so much artistry, in all mediums,” Andreotti said.

Since he got to Lansing, Andreotti has already been a part of a special event featuring different artists in Mid-Michigan.

“We just had the Power of Mid-Michigan Arts,” Andreotti said.

Andreotti said he’s just getting started. While he loves to take the stage, there’s a place in Lansing he loves just as much.

“My favorite inside place to go right now is actually Horrock’s,” Andreotti said.

In the next coming months, Andreotti said he’s planning to travel around Michigan to perform.