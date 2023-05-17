LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Some newborns on Wednesday got some new swag, all in honor of May 17th, better known in Lansing as ‘517 Day.’

It all started once the clock struck 12 at midnight. Babies who were delivered on Wednesday got a ‘onesie’ saying ‘Born in the 517.’

Organizers said it’s all to recognize the newest community members and the hope for the area’s future.

“We take an opportunity to highlight our little ones,” Sparrow’s Director of Women’s Services Tonyie Johnson said. “We thought, they do the ‘313 Day’ in Detroit, so why not do ‘517 Day’ here in Lansing so we can highlight our little ones.”

And the mothers say they can’t wait to show them off.

“I was actually excited, this is the first I heard about the ‘517 Day,’ and then also I was looking on Facebook and I kept seeing ‘Happy 517,’ and I was like ‘This must be something new,’ mother Ashley Smith said.

It runs until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, and any new mom who delivers in rooms with the number 5, 1, or 7, will get another little extra gift.