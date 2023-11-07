LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An emergency team at Sparrow Hospital was put to the test late October when an impatient baby who just couldn’t wait to be born had to be delivered in the mother’s SUV in the hospital’s parking garage.

Dr. Katheryn Moody, an emergency medicine specialist with Sparrow Health System, led an emergency response team to the hospital’s parking lot after being alerted that a family was out there delivering a baby inside a vehicle.

“Our team got word that there was someone delivering in the parking lot and raced outside,” said Moody. “We worked together and helped deliver a healthy baby girl while the first of snow of fall was falling. Mom and baby did great, and we are honored to be a part of their story.”

Moody was joined by resident Nathaniel Gerdes, registered nurse Jessica Carpenter, EMT Amanda Wonsey and OB-GYN resident Desiree Albano.

Once the team reached the family inside the vehicle, the baby girl was safely delivered. She weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces, and was born on Oct. 30.

“I have worked in the hospital setting for a total of 26 years, and this was my first parking lot delivery. I am really glad that baby and mom are doing well,” Wonsey said.

A release from Sparrow Health System says the newborn spent several days at the Regional Intensive Care Unit before being sent home. The mother, who was not named by Sparrow, was also treated and is said to be doing well.