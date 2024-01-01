LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Cat rescue organization Saved by Zade is trumpeting the come back story of Meow Gibson.

The estimated one-year-old cat was found abandoned in September on a property in Eaton Rapids.

“Myself and all of our other volunteers are shocked and amazed that he is alive,” says Karen McCloskey, a volunteer with the nonprofit.

The condition of Meow Gibson when he arrived at Saved by Zade. (WLNS)

The condition of Meow Gibson when he arrived at Saved by Zade. (WLNS)

She says the cat was found starving.

“He came into us at, I think, 6.8 pounds – which for a bigger cat that’s not that big,” she says. “And our volunteer that took him in was able to nurse him back to health. Around the clock care, basically, syringe feeding, giving him fluids.”

The cat was in exceedingly poor health she says.

“Myself and all of our other volunteers are shocked and amazed that he is alive,” she says. “He was basically at death’s door.”

The feline was diagnosed with pancreatitis, dermatitis and had dental problems resulting in the removal of all his teeth. While it took months of visits to veterinarians and care, he’s back to full health. He’s moved to another foster home at this point, as he awaits a permanent home.

Foster mom Lisa Starr says Meow Gibson is up for antics.

“He wants to play with my cat,” she says. “He plays and plays and plays – he’s just adorable to watch. He’s cuddley. Last night he just kept cuddling closer and closer and closer. He just adapted beautifully.”

Starr says any future home will be treated to Meow’s character, which includes some quirks.

“He does some strange things that people might wanna know,” says Starr. “He walked right into a carrier. That’s amazing. And I have Christmas tree still up and – it’s still up!”

Saved by Zade has other feline friends available for adoption as well as Meow Gibson.