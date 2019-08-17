‘Back to School Blast’ helps hundreds of families with school supplies

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– Hundreds of kids walked away with backpacks full of pencils, notebooks and crayons at this years ‘Back to School Blast.’

The Church of Jackson and the Jackson Human Relations Commission teamed up to put on the second annual event at Blackman park.

Back to school shopping can be expensive, so families got the chance to get some free backpacks and other basic needs for the upcoming school year.

“It’s amazing, it’s very helpful, especially when times are rough, and it’s really uplifting,” said parent, Kimberlie Choate.

Rachael Reed is a parent that came to the event and says this is her first time and is thankful for a community that’s this willing to step up and help out.

“When I went to school events before they got notebook or a folder, but here there’s an abundance and it’s a huge blessing, specially for families like ours were struggling so bad, this is a definite plus,” said Reed.