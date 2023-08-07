LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s back-to-school time, which means back-to-school shopping.

While most kids are excited to go back to school, some parents are worried about the costs that come along with it.

A recent study reveals one in five kids cannot afford the necessary supplies and it’s financially tough not just for parents, but teachers too.

“It can be a struggle for back to school,” said Dominique Stepp, a mother of two.

She says things add-up when seeing her little ones back-to-class.

“They want to get the $25 paw patrol backpacks instead of the plain backpacks that’s $10.”

Stepp is using her nonprofit One Love Global to help families in need.

“The 25th of August at the Unity and Community event that Ingham County is putting on, we will be distributing all of the donated items and monetary donations there,” Stepp said.

An e-learning analysis shows parents spend almost $900 at the start of the school year, and teachers last year spent about $820 on classroom supplies.

Joshua Hicks, a music teacher in the Lansing Public School District, says it’s something he’s certainly familiar with.

“We do a lot of things without a lot of help. If I need music and I don’t have the money to order music, then I’ll sit at my computer and write music. So, I do whatever it takes by any means necessary,” Hicks said.

Other nonprofits like the Sylvan Learning Center are helping schools around mid-Michigan with donated supplies.

“The really cool part is this year we involved our students in that back-to-school supply drive. When our students come for classes, they earn tokens for their effort,” said Jessica Rollins, Executive Director of the Sylvan Learning Center.

Stepp says parents or teachers should not be ashamed to ask for help.

“We’ve been trying to do for the last few years to kind of get that weight off parents’ shoulders without them having to lose their dignity,” Stepp said.