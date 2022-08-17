FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – Back to the Bricks, Michigan’s annual car cruise celebration, has officially returned to Flint.

The event honors the age-old tradition of teenagers cruising along from one hangout spot in town to another. The festivities kicked off Monday with the Night at the Speedway event and runs through the week until its main event on Saturday.

Crowds gather at Back to the Bricks to check out its famous rolling cruises, which are flashy parades loaded with classic muscle cars that drive down the red brick road of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint.

This year, Back to the Bricks is honoring Burton police officer Dalton Christie as the Grand Marshal. Christie was one of two officers shot while on duty in December.

Rolling cruises at Back to the Bricks begin as early as 3 p.m. Wednesday at Factory One in Flint.

The ribbon cutting presentation begins at 4 p.m., afterward cars will travel with a police escort to Grand Blanc High School for the Grand Blanc Chamber Roll On In event.