BOULDER, Colo. (WLNS) – Food company American Outdoor Products has announced a voluntary recall of its 4.6-ounce packages of Backpacker’s Pantry Blueberry Peach Crisps because the “contains” statement on the package does not declare that it contains almonds.

People who are allergic or severely sensitive to almonds risk a serious or life-threatening reaction upon consuming the product, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

So far, one illness has been reported in connection with the product.

People who bought the blueberry peach crisp and have a sensitivity or allergy to almonds are asked not to consume the product, and to contact American Outdoor Products for a replacement or credit.

To see the list of lot numbers that have been recalled on the product, click here.

If you bought the product, you can contact the company by calling 1-800-641-0500, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., or by emailing info@backpackerspantry.com.