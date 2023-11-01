LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police responded to a deadly crash near the I-96 Webberville exit Tuesday night.

Police said at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday deputies were at the Mobil gas station on M-52 and heard the crash.

The crash involved one vehicle and one person. State police said the lone person in the vehicle was unresponsive when troopers arrived and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Life-saving efforts at the scene were not successful, according to police.

Michigan State Police said a 75-year-old man died and that weather did appear to have contributed to the crash. The man’s identity has not been released.