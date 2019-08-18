Bake sale raises thousands for immigration, refugee aid

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– For the second year in a row, Luci Hylen, 11, set up shop to help families impacted by immigration separation policies.

“My dad was watching the news and they were talking about people who were separated at the border,” Hylen says. “And I told my dad that this is terrible. So I went to my mom and I told her I want to do something.”

The proceeds from her 2018 bake sale, just under $3000, went to Refugee and Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), a group that supports immigrants and refugees nationwide. This year the money will go closer to home: to the Michigan Immigration Rights Center.

Hylen pulled off each bake sale with donations from the community and with the help of her younger siblings and parents.

“I think it’s really important to be honest with our kids about what’s happening in our world today because it’s horrific,” Luci’s mother Tali Faris-Hylen says. “I think they need to know about it so they can help make a difference.”

Luci says even though immigration can be a sensitive topic, it’s not one she’s too young to understand.

“I think that everyone can understand it, no matter what age you are,” she says. “You just have to explain it to them.”

“We shouldn’t have the luxury to shield our kids from this kind of stuff that’s happening in our world,” her mother says, “because we’re raising citizens that are gonna grow and be the change agents and makers. So it’s important from a very young age, I think, to do this work.”