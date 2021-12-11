Highlights: Balanced scoring, fast-break leads No. 19 MSU past Penn State

EAST LANSING, MI – DECEMBER 11: Jaden Akins #3 and A.J. Hoggard #11 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrate in the first half of the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Breslin Center on December 11, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After every game this season, Tom Izzo brings up his team’s trouble with turning the ball over. The Spartans are averaging 15.4 turnovers per game, which ranks 304 out of 357 NCAA Division 1 schools.

A big reason for those turnovers has to do with Michigan State’s fast-break aggressiveness. For years the Spartans have hung their hat on running their opponents out of the gym. On Saturday, against Penn State, Michigan State did just that.

The 19th ranked Spartans outscored Penn State in the fast break 31-3, turned the ball over just 11 times, and used it to take down the Nittany Lions 80-64.

Senior forward Marcus Bingham Jr. recorded his second career double-double in the win (12 points and 13 rebounds), and junior guard Tyson Walker was one assist shy of his first career double-double (10 points and 9 assists). Senior captain Gabe Brown led all Spartans with 15 points.

Izzo has stressed a number of times this season that he wants Bingham to lay off the 3-pointers. Bingham took just one shot from behind the arc – and he made it. Izzo smiled when it went it. Bingham said after the game jokingly “I should have blew a kiss to him. That’s what I should have done. That’s my next celebration.”

Izzo said after the game, “I see a better conditioned and a stronger Marcus Bingham. Like today, he was glued in. He knew he screwed up a few things that we wanted to do early, and he took it, and when he does that, I’m on his side. This kid, his best basketball is ahead of him.”