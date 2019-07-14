Balancing family life on the road

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)– For a lot of families, Saturday morning means time to relax and unwind. But for the families who work at Cirque Italia, it’s also about getting ready for a long day of shows.

For 11 months every year, Ana Zeman and her husband Karoly hit the road with their two children, five dogs and one cat.

While the kids and animals play, mom and dad get ready to perform

as roller skaters, BMX bike riders and quick changers in the show.

The Zemans say it can be hard to juggle things like doctor visits and home-schooling on the road, but it’s just what they were born to do. And they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I was born and raised in the circus, so my parents, they were in the circus, so I grew up this way,” Ana says. “It wasn’t new for me. And then we met, got married and then we had the kids. We never thought, oh, we have to stop.”

“If you think about it, most people, they pay to go on a vacation, to stay in a trailer,” Karoly says. “This is what we do.”

“This,” Ana adds, “is life for us.”