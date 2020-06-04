Banana with message found on sidewalk; police investigate racial incident

East Lansing (WLNS) – Bananas with the words, “black lives matter” written on them, were found in two parts of East Lansing yesterday.

6 News spoke with a neighbor who said he is “outraged” by the incident, especially with everything going on across the country right now.



A report has been filed with East Lansing Police Department.



Interim chief Steve Gonzalez says it is currently an open and ongoing investigation.



Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Detective Bureau at 517-319-6884.



