GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bank executive who admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from United Bank of Michigan will spend years in jail and will have to pay over a million dollars in fines, according to U.S. attorneys.

John Figg, 56, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to three years, five months in prison and then three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $870,000 to the bank and $146,300 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Figg pleaded guilty in March to federal charges of embezzlement by a bank employee and tax evasion. Between 2014 and 2021, federal investigators said he used his role as a senior vice president at United Bank of Michigan, which is based in Grand Rapids, to embezzle about $870,000.

They say he used clients’ names to take out loans and pocketed the cash or took loan closing fees that the bank normally collects for himself. Other times, he simply withdrew money out of clients’ accounts without their knowledge.

He also didn’t claim the stolen money on his taxes, which means the federal government could also charge him with tax evasion.