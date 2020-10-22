Banksy art sells for millions at auction

LONDON, England — Banksy, an anonymous England-based street artist’s playful take on an impressionist painting, has sold at auction for more than 7.5 million pounds. That’s just under $10 million in the U.S.
The piece called “Show me the Monet” sold to an unidentified bidder at Sotheby’s in London on Wednesday evening, surpassing its upper pre-sale estimate of 5-million pounds.
In the 2005 work, Banksy added abandoned shopping carts and an orange traffic cone to Claude Monet’s image of water lilies in his garden at Giverny.
Banksy, whose real name has never been officially confirmed, started his career spray-painting buildings in England and has become one of the world’s best-known artists.