Bar night turns to violent in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – A man shot multiple times in a bar, injuring a person around 12:30 on Saturday morning in Owosso. Now police are looking for the man who pulled the trigger at the crowded Rainbow Bar.

“I don’t understand why anybody or anything would, someone would do that,” said Timothy Law, the bar owner.

Law said the Rainbow Bar has been in his family for 50 years. During that time, the bar has gone through a lot of challenges, but Law said nothing compares to what happened that night.

“Two people started to have an argument. Everything was talked through to the point the two guys were hugging each other,” he said. “One of the customers said it was time to go, the gentleman was walking out back with him.”

He added that the suspect was being escorted out the back door by other customers. When he got to the doorway, he turned around and started shooting inside the crowded bar. One person was shot in the leg and Owosso city officials said that person is in serious condition. Thankfully, Law said people and staff jumped to help the person who got shot until paramedics could show up.

“I’m proud, proud of this community, you know, when you see people stepping up to the plate,” he said.

Owosso Public Safety officials are not releasing the name of the suspect yet but described the shooter as a man, that’s about 6 foot 2, and approximately 300 pounds. Law did give 6 news a clearer picture of what is believed to be the suspect, but police have not yet confirmed that it’s him.

Police are still looking for that shooting suspect and if you have any tips, you can call Owosso Public Safety at (989) 725-0580 or 911.