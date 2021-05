LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There will be a barn raising at the Fenner nature Center in Lansing later today.

Groups will be installing groudposts, hoops and greenhouse plastic to make a future home for plants. They are also seeking help weeding and seeding during the event that goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In exchange, they will provide doughnuts and coffee in the morning and pizza in the afternoon for those who are able to lend a hand.