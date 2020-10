WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – First Lady Melania Trump revealed that her son Barron had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a personal essay posted on the White House website, the First Lady wrote about her experience with the virus, and says Barron initially tested negative.

After several tests, he eventually tested positive sometime after her and President Trump did.

According to the essay , Barron has now tested negative for the virus and says he does not have any symptoms.