The Barry-Eaton District Health Department has reported Barry County’s first positive case for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The individual is a 45-year-old male with no travel history. The Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) will contact people who have been in close contact with the patient. They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.

At 2:00 p.m. the state reported 549 cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, the Barry-Eaton case would make that total 550.