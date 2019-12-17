Barry-Eaton District Health Department issues safety tips this winter

The Barry-Eaton Health Department has sent out a list of fire safety precautionary measures to take this holiday season as people bring lights and Christmas trees into their homes.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), 30 percent of home fire and 38 percent of home fire deaths occur during the months of December, January, and February.

Holiday decoration and Christmas tree fires are more dangerous than other fires. These fires result in twice the injuries and five times the fatalities per fire as the average winter home fire, according to the United States Fire Administration (USFA). Each year, approximately 260 fires begin with Christmas trees, resulting in 12 deaths, 24 injuries and $16.4 million in property damage. Another 150 home fires are caused by decorative and holiday lights.

Follow these seasonal safety tips from the National Safety Council and Consumer Product Safety Commission to prevent home fires this winter:

When buying a live tree, check for freshness. A fresh tree is green, its needles are hard to pull from branches, and they don’t break when bent between your fingers. Water the tree regularly.

When buying an artificial tree, look for the label: “Fire Resistant.” Although this label does not mean that the tree will not catch fire, the label does indicate that the tree is more resistant to catching fire.

Decorate the tree with your kids in mind; move ornaments that are breakable or have metal hooks toward the top.

Select lights tested for safety by a nationally recognized testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL), Intertek (ETL) or the Canadian Standards Association (CSA). Throw out damaged sets with exposed or frayed wire, loose connections or broken sockets and do not use electric lights on a metallic tree.

· Always use the proper step ladder; don’t stand on chairs or other furniture.

· Make sure paths are clear so no one trips on decorations, toys, extension cords, etc.

· Make sure candles are on stable surfaces, never leave them unattended or sleep in a room with a lit candle; do not burn near trees, curtains or any flammable items, and keep out of reach of children. December is the peak time of year for candle fires.

· Check and clean the chimney and fireplace area at least once a year, and don’t burn trees, wreaths or wrapping paper in the fireplace.