Barry-Eaton District Health Department orders temporary quarantine for Mallard Pond Village Apartments

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) has ordered a temporary quarantine for residents of Mallard Pond Village Apartments in Hastings, Michigan.

The announcement comes after discovering that a few individuals have tested positive with COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) through case investigation.

This quarantine is an effort to prevent additional cases of COVID-19. Mallard Pond provides housing to seniors, who are especially vulnerable to severe COVID-19 illness. During the quarantine period, Mallard Pond residents are asked to not leave their homes.

“The primary goal of the measure is to protect public health,” said Colette Scrimger, Health Officer. “During this difficult time, special considerations must be taken to protect the community’s most vulnerable members. We know that a quarantine of Mallard Pond Village Apartments will be challenging for the residents. To address these issues, BEDHD is proud to partner with several local Barry County organizations to make sure residents’ needs are met.”

As of April 16, there have been 20 cases of COVID-19 in Barry County, and one COVID-19 related death. To prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the community, BEDHD urges residents to continue the following:

• Wash hands regularly

• Wear facial coverings when leaving home for essential purposes

• Frequently clean high-touch surfaces with an EPA-approved cleaner

• Stay Home, Stay Safe per the Governor’s order by only leaving home for essential purposes such as work, medical appointments, or to purchase necessary supplies

Information about the COVID-19 is rapidly changing.

For general questions about COVID-19, call the state hotline at 1-888-535-6136.