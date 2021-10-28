Barry-Eaton District Health Dept. offering COVID-19 booster shots

BARRY-EATON, Mich. (WLNS)— Barry-Eaton District’s Health Department is offering COVID-19 booster shots for the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The health department says you are eligible for a booster dose:

An individual who is age 65 or older

An individual who is age 18 or older with underlying medical conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

An individual who is age 18 or older who lives in a long-term care setting, considering their individual risks and benefits.

An individual who is age 18 or older who works in a high-risk setting, considering their individual risks and benefits.

The health department highly recommends if you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago should get a booster dose.

Currently, there are no Barry or Eaton residents hospitalized with flu.

Residents of Barry and Eaton counties tend to receive hospital care in the Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Lansing regions. As of Monday, October 15th the amount of people getting care:

Lansing Region (Eaton) 14.7% of inpatient beds are treating COVID-19 patients 227 adults and 3 children are inpatient for COVID-19 83.6% of inpatient beds are occupied (1,312/1,569)

Kalamazoo Region (Barry) 10.6% of inpatient beds treating COVID-19 patients 149 adults and 3 children are inpatient for COVID-19 71.5% of inpatient beds are occupied (1,022/1,430)

Grand Rapids Region (Barry) 12.7% of inpatient beds treating COVID-19 patients 359 adults and 10 children are inpatient for COVID-19 80.3% of inpatient beds are occupied (2,322/2,890)



Visit www.barryeatonhealth.org to learn more about the vaccination efforts.