Barry-Eaton District Health Dept. provides free radon test kits during National Radon Action Month

BARRY-EATON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLNS)—January is National Radon Action Month.

Radon gas can’t be seen, smelled, or tasted but high levels of the gas could increase the risk of lung cancer. It’s the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking.

Radon moves up through the soil and enters buildings through cracks and openings in home foundations, floors, walls, and other openings caused by plumbing or ductwork.

The only way to know if you have high radon levels is to get tested.

Residents of Barry and Eaton counties will be able to get free do-it-yourself test kits during January.

Residents are limited to one kit per address while supplies last. The kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can pick up a kit at one of the locations below:

Hastings: Health Department, 330 W. Woodlawn Ave. (269) 945-9516

Charlotte: Health Department, 1033 Healthcare Dr. (517) 541-2615

Lansing: Delta Township Hall, Assessing Department,

7710 W. Saginaw Hwy. (517) 323-8520

Delton: Delton District Library, 330 N. Grove St. (269) 623-8040

Once you complete a test send it over to a lab for testing.

For more information about radon visit: https://www.barryeatonhealth.org/healthy-homes