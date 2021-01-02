Barry-Eaton Health Dept looking for volunteers for COVID-19 vaccination clinics

BARRY-EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– The Barry-Eaton District Health Department is looking for volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The department is seeking both medical and non-medical persons who are willing to work “in the elements” outside to assist with mass vaccine events. Volunteers will need to either get the COVID-19 vaccination, if they have not yet, OR sign a declination.

After completion of a survey, your information will be put on a contact list and the BEDHD will reach out when it’s ready for volunteers.

If you are NOT medical personnel interested in volunteering, complete this survey.

If you ARE medical personnel interested in volunteering at these events, complete this survey.