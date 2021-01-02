Barry-Eaton Health Dept offering free radon tests for residents

BARRY/EATON CO, Mich. (WLNS)– January is ‘Radon Action Month’ and to help keep people safe, the Barry-Eaton District Health Department is giving away free radon testing kits to people living in those counties.

According to the health department, Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer, but it also has no smell, taste, or color. The only way to know if radon is accumulating in your home is to use a test kit. As families spend more time at home because of the pandemic, it’s even more important to check for high radon levels.

FREE Radon Test Kits will be available during the month of January, on a first-come-first-serve basis. One kit is available per household while supplies last.

Test kits will be offered at the following locations during normal business hours:

Hastings: Health Department, 330 W. Woodlawn Ave. Phone: (269) 945-9516

Charlotte: Health Department, 1033 Healthcare Dr. Phone: (517) 541-2615

Lansing: Delta Township Hall, Assessing Department, 7710 W. Saginaw Hwy. Phone: (517) 323-8520

Bellevue: Riverside Café, 420 E. Capital Ave. Phone: (269) 763-9481

Delton: Delton District Library, 330 N. Grove St. Phone: (269) 623-8040

Information on where to get a test kit in other counties can be found here.