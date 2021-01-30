Barstool’s Dave Portnoy does three pizza reviews in Lansing area

By Tony Garcia

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Barstool Sports’ President Dave Portnoy seems to make headlines every day and this time he did so in our own back yard.

Portnoy, a University of Michigan graduate, has been in the state for more than a week. He started in Detroit for the unveiling of the Barstool Sportsbook last week when Michigan’s online gambling went live last Friday, but has since made his way around the mitten.

The main reason for his travels? Food.

Portnoy has become an unofficial pizza expert — rating pizzas on a scale from 1-10 — and decided to stop by three places here in Mid-Michigan to put his taste buds to the test. Those spots? De Luca’s, Georgio’s and Bells Greek Pizza.

If you haven’t seen his videos before, fair warning, he is an extremely tough critic. He has rated more than one thousand places and given just a handful of scores above nine — the vast majority of his scores are in the six to seven range.

His scores?

De Luca’s — 7.3.

Bells Greek Pizza — 6.9

Georgio’s — 6.8.