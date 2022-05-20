LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Capital Rundown caught up with Democrat Bart Goldberg who is running against incumbent Republican Tim Walberg in Michigan’s fifth congressional district.

In this week’s Rundown, he explained why he thinks the best one for the job.

“There are so many issues where Washington DC has really failed to address the needs of south Michigan. So of course I’m very interested in all of those, but there’s one thing that’s more important than any of that. It’s that most people simply don’t realize how close we’ve come to losing our tomorrow,” Goldberg told The Rundown.

“In the history of the world. There’s never been a democracy that survived as long as ours has. And its continued survival is simply not a given. It’s a pretty scary thought. You think about what might’ve happened. Had Mike Pence not stepped up on January 6th or to give another example, even closer to home here in antrum county in Michigan where, there was an honest election reporting to state made by a county. Well, fortunately, she was a Republican. Think of what would have happened if she would have been a Democrat. I think we would have had civil unrest. It’s very sobering. And the thing is this can still happen. So I’m dedicated to bringing people together to make sure that it never does now for our country to survive and to prosper,” he continued.

