Barry-Eaton District Health Dept introduces screenings for essential workplaces

Barry Eaton, Mich. (WLNS) — The Barry-Eaton District Health Department has announced new recommendations for essential workplaces in Barry and Eaton counties.

The new recommendations include screening for symptoms and exposure of COVID-19, sanitizing and isolation and quarantine instructions.

Another mid-Michigan county implemented similar practices. On March 27, Ingham County Health Department issued an emergency order for all businesses in Ingham County to screen their employees before working.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there is the potential for the virus to spread in essential personnel at workplaces that are not able to function remotely.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) has adapted a screening tool for employees still required to work on-site. It is available at https://www.barryeatonhealth.org/

BEDHD recommends the use of this screening tool for all individuals entering a workplace building and are in contact with others.

The screening tool assesses each individual for some of the most common symptoms of COVID-19 and describes any next steps that must be taken.

These next steps might include quarantine (an employee staying home for 14 days after a potential exposure to COVID-19) or isolation (an ill employee staying home for seven days since symptoms began AND until the employee is fever-free for three days and respiratory symptoms improve).

The screening tool also recommends that employees’ temperature is checked up arrival at work, preferably using a no-touch (infrared) thermometer if available. If a thermometer is not available, the employee may be asked if they are feeling feverish (“subjective fever”) instead.

Following these recommendations is highly encouraged to decrease the risk of COVID-19 spreading among essential personnel.

Along with the use of this screening tool, BEDHD also recommends:  Frequent handwashing, for 20 seconds with soap and water  Frequent sanitization of surfaces that are touched regularly (phones, workspaces, equipment, light switches, door handles, etc.)  Working remotely from home whenever possible  Making sure employees have space to be six feet apart from one another  Sick leave policies that encourage ill employees to stay home when showing symptoms