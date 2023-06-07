EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Can you spare a couple of dollars for animals in need?

Nottingham Nature Nook in East Lansing is overflowing with animals right now and is in desperate need of extra items and cash.

According to a Facebook post, the animal sanctuary has 14 fawns, five baby foxes, two adult foxes, 88 squirrels, two minks, one chipmunk, two baby groundhogs and 135 songbirds, all that need medical help.

The Nook is asking for paper towels, 1 CC syringes (no needles,) and produce, specifically red grapes, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, oranges, broccoli, zucchini, peapods, green beans, Brussels sprouts and corn on the cob.

For the carnivores, the Nook is asking for chicken thighs, drumsticks and breasts.

If you want to help the Nature Nook, you can drop off items at 16848 Towar Ave, East Lansing, or make a donation on their website.