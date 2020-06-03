Bath Days Festival cancelled

This year’s Bath Days Festival has been cancelled, according to an announcement from the committee.

The decision was made with small businesses in mind. In a Facebook post, the committee wrote: “Considering a good portion of our financial support comes from small businesses, it does not seem right to ask them to financially support us, when they are the ones who could use the support most.”

They continued, “Our Committee would like to encourage all of our patrons to instead visit our local business and help them get through this very tough time. We look forward to Celebrating Bath Days with all of you in 2021.”