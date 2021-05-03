Bath High School baseball player dies following head injury

BATH, Mich (WLNS) – During a baseball game against Portland St. Patrick on April 21, Bath’s second baseman, Cooper Gardner, collided with a Portland St. Patrick base runner when applying a tag which resulted in a traumatic brain injury.

Cooper was rushed to the emergency room and spent 6 days in the ICU at Sparrow Hospital and was moved into a regular room on the 28th.

While recovering at home, Cooper passed away from his injuries Sunday morning.

A Go Fund Me page has been created to help the Gardner family with hospital and funeral expenses.

Families in the Bath Community are raising money for ‘The Gardner’s’ through a t-shirt fundraiser and Go Fund Me for hospital bills and funeral costs.

The Bath High School Principal, Matt Dodson sent 6 news this statement saying, “Cooper Gardner embodied every admirable characteristic one could ever hope to instill in a young man. He was kind, humble, intelligent, respectful, and honest. We love you Coop. Love and peace to the Gardner family.”