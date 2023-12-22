LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Bath Township Police Department is asking people to stay on the lookout for a “porch pirate” who has been stealing packages in the area.
“Please call 911 if you see this vehicle,” the department said in a social media post on Friday afternoon.
Officials have released these photos of what looks like a Ford Focus hatchback with driver-side damage and loud exhaust.
“If you have information that could help us reclaim some stolen Christmas gifts, we would appreciate any help,” Bath Township said in the post.