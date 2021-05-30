Bath Township Police Dept. observes the loss of an officer

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)— The Bath Township Police Department is commemorating an Officer who served 25 years in the line of duty.

Officer Mike Wilson was known to friends, family and colleagues for his unique sense of humor, and his ability to assist others in need.

Wilson accomplished plenty in his personal and professional life and will be greatly missed by the community.

Bath Township police say Mike’s life revolved around his love for his family and passion for pubic service.

The police department received an outpour of support from local communities, and extends a thank you for assistance from surrounding local offices and departments who reached out.