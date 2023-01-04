BATH TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – On Wednesday, Bath Township Police released a statement on the fatal January 2 officer-involved shooting at Dutch Hills Mobile Home Park.

In the statement, Bath Township Police said that it would release body camera footage of the shooting to the public “very soon,” saying it believes in the “importance of transparency.”

“Per departmental procedure, this critical incident is being investigated by an independent agency, the Michigan State Police. Additionally, the officer involved is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the independent investigation. The Bath Township Police Department will also conduct an internal department investigation. Following the completion of these investigations, more information will be released,” the post reads.

