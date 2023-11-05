LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In a letter dated last week, Bath Township Supervisor Marie Howe announced her intention to resign from her post at midnight Sunday, Nov.5.

“At this time, I will submit the key given to me on March 7, 2023 by Mr. Ben Zeeb which is the only working key to Bath Charter Township main building,” Howe said in her letter of resignation, dated last Wednesday

In her letter, Howe referenced the township’s not having reimbursed her more than $20,000 in legal defense fees after she was found not guilty on July 25 of assaulting an office worker.

Howe was first elected to the office of township supervisor in November 2020. Her term was set to expire in November 2024.

“The continued actions of the Bath Charter Township Board of Trustees and the Bath Charter Township’s Administration has resulted in our township suffering humiliation and stagnation,” Howe said in the letter. “…Regardless of the consistent lack of support provided me and many voters, it has been an honor to be elected and serve our community.”

A board of trustees meeting for the township is set for Monday at 6 p.m.