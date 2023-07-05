BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Mosquitoes collected from Bay County tested positive on July 3 for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), a viral disease that can be transmitted by mosquito bites to both people and animals–typically, horses.

It’s the first detection of the disease in Michigan this year, said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland in a press release on Wednesday.

“Protect animals against mosquitoes by placing livestock in a barn under fans during peak mosquito activity (from dusk to dawn), eliminating standing water on one`s property, using an insect repellant on animals that is approved for the species, and contacting a veterinarian to vaccinate horses against EEE and other mosquito-borne diseases,” Wineland said.

EEE is considered one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States.

Among horses who become ill with EEE, the disease has a 90% fatality rate, and among humans who become ill the fatality rate is 33%.

Many survivors of the disease continue to have neurological problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

if a horses shows signs of the illness–mild fever and stumbling, which may progress to struggling to stand–to contact a veterinarian, Wineland went on to say.

If EEE is suspected or confirmed in a domestic animal, you are asked to contact the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at 800-292-3939.

No vaccines and medicines exist that can prevent or treat EEE. Prevention measures include insect repellent, wearing long shirts and pants, and controlling the mosquito population in your indoor and outdoor environments.