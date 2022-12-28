BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say a man who was shot and injured by two officers on Christmas remains in serious condition.

During a news conference Wednesday, the Battle Creek Police Department provided an update on the suspect’s conditions and released video and photos from Sunday’s shooting.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on Birdsall Drive near the intersection of Bedford Road and O Drive N. in Bedford Township. Police had already been called there earlier in the day on a report of a domestic assault, but he was gone by the time they arrived.

They said when the man returned to the house that night, a woman told 911 that he had a knife and was making suicidal threats. Officers heard shouting from the backyard when they arrived.

On Wednesday, police said the man pulled a “fake revolver replica” from his waistband when they approached, they told him to drop it and two officers opened fire. The officers fired five rounds, and the man was shot twice in the torso. The suspect, whose name has not been released, remains in the hospital in serious condition as of Wednesday morning.

The two officers were placed on administrative leave and Michigan State Police was called in to investigate, all of which is standard protocol whenever an officer uses deadly force.