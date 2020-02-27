Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Earn up to $24/hr by signing up for Census 2020 work

News

by: Megan Schellong

Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The U.S. Census Bureau is calling for workers to help count the numbers in the 2020 census.

Some of the jobs offered include: census takers, census field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisors. The most number of openings are for census takers.

In Michigan, you can make up to $24 hourly by registering to help with the census.

To see a full list of pay for census workers across Michigan, visit this link here.

If you’re still on the fence for applying to be a census taker, visit the FAQ section of the census jobs website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar