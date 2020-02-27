Earn up to $24/hr by signing up for Census 2020 work

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The U.S. Census Bureau is calling for workers to help count the numbers in the 2020 census.

Some of the jobs offered include: census takers, census field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisors. The most number of openings are for census takers.

In Michigan, you can make up to $24 hourly by registering to help with the census.

To see a full list of pay for census workers across Michigan, visit this link here.

If you’re still on the fence for applying to be a census taker, visit the FAQ section of the census jobs website here.