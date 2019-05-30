“Be a Tourist in Your Own Town” event returns to Lansing this Saturday

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend without breaking the bank, Lansing’s “Be a Tourist in Your Own Town event returns this Saturday, June 1st.

“Be a Tourist in Your Own Town” was created by the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau to showcase Greater Lansing’s attractions, special events and tourism suppliers to our local residents.

Participants can purchase a “passport” for $1.00 at various locations throughout the community throughout the month of May.

This passport allows the participants into all of the participating attractions throughout the region for free on the day of the event. Participating locations will then offer deals for those with passports.

An estimated 15,000 residents and visitors come out to enjoy the day.

Certain attractions are stamp locations where the back of the passports can be stamped.

Participants can continue to have their passports stamped at those locations throughout the month of June, but can only get into the attractions (free) with the passport the day of the event only.

They must pay full admission price for the remainder of the month.

The participants can then mail in the completed stamp page to be eligible for numerous prizes.

The Capital Area Transportation Authority partners with the GLCVB to provide five transportation routes with dedicated stops and multiple busses on each route to get to the majority of attractions.

Just pay fifty (50) cents when you board the bus and receive a transfer that will allow patrons to freely get on and off the busses until the end of the event.

While CATA lines service the majority of the attractions, there are a few that are not on a bus route, and patrons may need to drive to get there

Watch the video above to learn more information!