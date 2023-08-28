LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan roads are much more crowded, and therefore dangerous, as 1.4 million students are returning to school.

This time of year is especially dangerous due to young inexperienced drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists who will all share the road in the early morning and afternoon hours.

“Drivers should have a heightened sense of awareness from the moment they leave the driveway,” says Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokeswoman.

“Expect more foot traffic in neighborhoods and along city streets. Since children can move quickly and cross the road unexpectedly, it’s important to constantly scan the road for people while driving and be ready to stop at a moment’s notice,” Woodland continued.

AAA has provided safety tips for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, come to a complete stop, eliminate distractions, share the road with bicyclists and talk to teen drivers about driving safety.

Bicyclists are reminded to wear a helmet, ride in the direction of traffic, cross the street at intersections and not wear headphones.

Students and pedestrians are encouraged to pay attention at all times, use sidewalks, make themselves easily visible, stay away from the curb and get to the bus stop 5 minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive.