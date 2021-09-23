Black bear in Traverse City killed by DNR

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WLNS) – A bear that roamed the streets of Traverse City has been killed in the interest of human safety, reports the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Since May of this year, a 500-pound male black bear has been roaming the streets of Traverse City. It was eventually trapped, given a radio collar and moved to a remote area in April.

However, the bear returned to Traverse City and raided bird feeders, trees, trash cans and property.

Due to the bear’s aggression and comfort around humans, the DNR euthanized the bear in the interest of public safety.

The bear’s hide and skull will be donated to an educational facility.