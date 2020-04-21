Beaumont Health is laying off more than 2,000 employees and removing 450 positions

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Beaumont Health announced it is laying off approximately 2,475 employees temporarily and permanently cutting about 450 positions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO John Fox is taking a 70% temporary pay cut to his base salary.

Other executive members will also take temporary pay cuts up to 45 percent of their total compensation.

Beaumont Health is headquartered out of Royal Oak, Michigan. It employs about 38,000 people.

To read more details about the Beaumont Health layoffs, visit their website here: