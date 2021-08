INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Yesterday afternoon, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) and Michigan State Police (MSP) helped rescue a bird that flew into the path of a van on 127 near I-96.

Courtesy: Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

Aside from an injured wing, the bird was alright.

ICSO and MSP worked together to get the bird safely to the Wildside Rehab and Education Service in Eaton Rapids.

In a Facebook post from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, they state “Yep, we do this too!!”