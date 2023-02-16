EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Public Library is hosting two poets, Rosalie Petrouske and Joyce Benvenuto, in a Zoom presentation on Thursday evening.

Petrouske and Benvenuto will present poetry about life in the outdoor climates of Northern Michigan on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The two poets will also present poetry inspired by their favorite characters, families and those they’ve cared about through their lives, as Valentine’s Day is still fresh on their minds.

Petrouske’s poetry is steeped in her Native American heritage, which was passed down to her by her father who would teach her Ojibwe lore. In 2022, she was the first place winner of the the Poetry Box Chapbook Prize.

Benvenuto has published three poetry books and has read her work at venues across the United States. She has visited stages in Vermont, Arizona and Texas to read her poetry.

You can sign-up for the virtual poetry event via the East Lansing Public Library’s website.