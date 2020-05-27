Beer Fest on the Bridge postponed to 2021

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Beer Fest on the Bridge has been cancelled for the 2020 year and moved to 2021, according to the Portland Downtown Development Executive Director.

“It is a rare occasion that the community of Portland has not come together to celebrate, and in those few instances it was always to support the community, our family, friends and neighbors through a challenge. In these unprecedented times, it is for those same reasons, and with long thought, that the decision has been made to postpone Beer Fest on the Bridge to August 14th, 2021” stated Tina Conner-Wellman, Portland Downtown Development Executive Director.

“Beer Fest on the Bridge has quickly become a favorite of craft brew fans around the state, it’s a key fundraising component for other downtown activities. It’s upsetting to cancel the 2020 event, but prioritizing the health and safety of guests, volunteers and the community is the right thing to do”, said Jim Barnes, Mayor for the City of Portland. “We appreciate the support of our Downtown Development Board of Directors, and our consultant Paul Starr of I’m a Beer Hound Productions, with this difficult decision”.

With this decision made, the Portland Downtown Development group can focus on addressing the needs of the community at this time. Ticket refunds will be issued in the following days.

For all up to date information follow us on Facebook or go to our website www.miportland.org

In the meantime, stay safe, be healthy and enjoy Michigan craft beer, wine and cider responsibly in cozy, socially distanced groups!