LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If October makes you feel like beer and baseball, you won’t want to miss Beerfest at the Ballpark on Saturday from 3-8 p.m. The festival is set to go on, whether there’s rain or shine, according to the website.

The outdoor beer, cider, seltzer and mead festival is at Jackson Field in downtown Lansing and will also include some spirits and wine. Live music will feature Scotty Karate, Shelby & Jake, The Five ‘N’ Dime Poets and JP & The Energy.

The free cornhole tournament, featuring prizes, is new to the festival this year. You’ll also get a souvenir glass. There will also be food trucks and vendors.

Tickets are starting at $35 for general admission, and $50 for VIP. You’ll get the chance at tasting more than 100 craft beers from more than 30 Michigan breweries, as well as ciders, hard seltzers, meads, spirits and wine. More expensive beers and other drinks will require two tickets; additional tickets will be available at $1 per drink ticket.