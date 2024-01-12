LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Airport Tavern and Steakhouse has announced it has shut down operations.

The culinary institution has been a mainstay in the region for at least 50 years. But customers who visited Thursday night were greeted by a locked door.

Airport Tavern and Steakhouse (COURTESY PHOTO/GWENDOLYN CONARTON)

On Facebook, the eatery says it has faced a difficult year.

“The past year or so has provided us with many challenges, one being the lack of adequate kitchen staff,” the business wrote on Facebook. “We are not sure yet what the future looks like but wanted to let you all know where we are at now.”

The post was accompanied by a photo of a sign announcing the Tavern was “Temporarily Closed.” The sign also said the company was facing “some technical issues.”

6 News has attempted to call the Tavern multiple times, but there has been no answer. We’ve also reached out to them through Facebook – but haven’t heard back. We’ll keep you posted.